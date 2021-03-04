Nqaba Bhanga visits Uitenhage SPCA at start of service delivery outreach programme

It was a morning filled with puppy breath and cuddles as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga started his Mayoral Service Delivery Outreach Programme, with one of the first stops on his long list of places to visit being the Uitenhage SPCA.



Bhanga handed over a donation of puppy and kitten food to the value of R5,000...

