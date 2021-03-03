Ramaphosa in the spotlight after Molefe suggests claims 'swept under the carpet'

Molefe, during his testimony in January and again on Tuesday, accused Ramaphosa of using his political power to assist mining multinational Glencore. He also claimed Ramaphosa was providing political protection to Optimum coal mine because he was a shareholder when he was deputy president of the ANC.

Molefe suggested that his allegations against Ramaphosa were being swept under the carpet during evidence leader advocate Pule Seleka’s recap of his evidence.

“Just as we are recapping, I just want to remind the chairperson that I made a statement making substantive allegations to the extent that Glencore had been trying to extort R8bn from Eskom and the current president had been made a shareholder in Optimum because Glencore and Optimum are the centre of what happened at Eskom,” said Molefe.

“I am saying this now because while we were recapping this was not mentioned. I hope that it is not being swept under the carpet and being forgotten conveniently.”