Parliament will clear me of alleged wrongdoing, says Mkhwebane
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she is confident the parliamentary process and judicial proceedings will result in her being cleared of any alleged wrongdoing.
Mkhwebane made this comment on Tuesday in response to prima facie findings of an independent panel appointed to assess the merits of a motion to have her removed from office. The panel recommended parliament should institute impeachment proceedings against her.
The office of the public protector said on Tuesday the panel’s report was a pronouncement on the alleged existence of prima facie evidence against Mkhwebane, and not findings of wrongdoing.
“It should be noted there are still court processes in relation to this matter. The public protector is confident both the parliamentary process and the judicial proceedings, which are before the high court and the Constitutional Court, will ultimately result in her being cleared of any alleged wrongdoing,” her office said.
On Monday parliament said the report of the independent panel’s findings, following the preliminary assessment, found there was substantial information that constitutes prima facie evidence of “incompetence”.
Parliament said the rules of the National Assembly stipulate that once the panel has made its recommendations, the speaker must schedule these for decision by the house.
It said if the house decided the inquiry should go ahead, it must be referred to a special section committee for formal inquiry.
TimesLIVE
