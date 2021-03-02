No, I didn’t work with Salim Essa in service of Guptas, says ex-Eskom exec

Matshela Koko is said to have shared confidential information with Essa via a disputed e-mail address

The Zondo commission, for the better part of Monday, grilled former Eskom executive Matshela Koko on why he shared Eskom internal communication with an e-mail address allegedly belonging to Gupta family foot soldier Salim Essa.



The info portal e-mail domain has been the subject of great controversy for the commission team dealing with the Eskom work stream...

