Ramaphosa to address SA at 8pm Sunday

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday night on the latest Covid-19 developments.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, the presidency said that the address would be on “developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“The address follows meetings in recent days of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), the president’s co-ordinating council (PCC) and cabinet,” the statement said.

The address comes as SA had, by Saturday night, a confirmed tally of 1,512,225 Covid-19 infections countrywide and 49,941 confirmed Covid-19 related fatalities.

TimesLIVE