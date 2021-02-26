Kouga no-confidence vote temporarily withdrawn
The ANC in Kouga on Friday temporarily withdrew its motion of no confidence in mayor Horatio Hendricks.
ANC chief whip Malibongwe Dayimani said the party could not vouch for the online voting system’s ability to protect the identities of voters...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.