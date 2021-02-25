Prasa's tall trains, tall stories and gravy trains laid bare at state capture inquiry

It did not take long for the state capture inquiry to establish why Swifambo Rail director Auswell Mashaba “pulled a Jacob Zuma” and refused to appear on Wednesday to account for his company's dealings with the state.

The Zondo commission heard jaw-dropping details of how Swifambo unduly won a R3.5bn contract for the notorious “tall trains” earmarked for the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa). This was contained in the evidence of forensic investigator Marc Sacks who investigated Swifambo.

His testimony included revelations that when Swifambo got the contract in 2013, aided by then Prasa boss Lucky Montana, it had no experience in rail.

As if this was not enough, the company's bank account had no major transactions before an inflow of R2.65bn from Prasa.

Swifambo was not going to do any of the work but would outsource all of it to Vossloh, a German rail technology company with whom a signed contract was concluded 16 months after Swifambo submitted a bid to Prasa.

Prasa entered into the controversial contract with Swifambo on March 25 2013 and it was Montana who signed on behalf of the SOE.