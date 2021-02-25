Bay’s equitable share boosted by R36m

Budget not great but could’ve been worse, says metro’s finance political head

PREMIUM

Despite political instability that nearly cost Nelson Mandela Bay billions, the National Treasury has bumped the metro’s equitable share to R1.14bn for the 2021/2022 financial year.



This is R36.8m more than what the city was allocated for the previous financial year...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.