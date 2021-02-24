‘Surely vaccinating 80,000 in one day is possible?’ - Ndlozi questions SA’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has accused the government of incompetence in administering the Covid-19 vaccine.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, he said those in power could be faster in administering the life-saving jabs to health workers as they are at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Ndlozi was reacting to health minister Zweli Mkhize’s address to MPs during a parliamentary debate on the country’s vaccine rollout.

Mkhize said SA was on course to complete vaccinating 40,000 health workers by Wednesday. He said all 80,000 vaccines will be administered in two weeks.