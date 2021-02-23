Eastern Cape offers names for ANC Youth League list
The ANC national executive committee (NEC) has requested provincial structures to submit a list of two names who will represent the ANC Youth League in the NEC, but the Eastern Cape had eight names on the table.
Top of the list were Ziyanda Vuso, SA Youth Council provincial spokesperson and Dr WB Rubusana ANCYL co-ordinator for the Mdantsane zone, and Tsileng Sobuthongo from Alfred Nzo, who is an ANC regional task team member. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.