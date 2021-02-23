Eastern Cape offers names for ANC Youth League list

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) has requested provincial structures to submit a list of two names who will represent the ANC Youth League in the NEC, but the Eastern Cape had eight names on the table.



Top of the list were Ziyanda Vuso, SA Youth Council provincial spokesperson and Dr WB Rubusana ANCYL co-ordinator for the Mdantsane zone, and Tsileng Sobuthongo from Alfred Nzo, who is an ANC regional task team member. ..

