DA’s Mazzone wants Bheki Cele to #PayBackTheMoney if visit to Nkandla was not as police minister

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone says Bheki Cele must pay back state funds if his visit to Nkandla was not in his capacity as police minister.

Last week Cele visited former president Jacob Zuma at his homestead in KwaZulu-Natal.

The three-hour meeting comes at a time when Zuma faces the possibility of jail time over his defiance of a Constitutional Court order to appear before the state capture inquiry.

Cele said his visit to Nkandla was to hear Zuma's “concerns”. He said they spoke about “several things, including things that are prevailing”.

Speaking during the official handover of 55 high-performance vehicles to police at the weekend, Cele said he would account to parliament for the visit if he is called to do so.