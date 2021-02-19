'SA can't be dictated to by tea parties': Kathrada Foundation slams MK vets 'protecting' Zuma

“A cohort of the former president’s supporters beginning to behave like a paramilitary outfit in a bid to prevent the law from taking its course.”

These are the words Ahmed Kathrada Foundation's executive director, Neeshan Balton, used to describe uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) members camping outside Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead to prevent his potential arrest.

This week, “military veterans” vowed to “protect” Zuma from arrest by setting up camp outside his Nkandla homestead “until further notice”.

In a statement on Thursday, Balton said such “undemocratic acts” were usually reserved for “desperate tin-pot dictators” and that the country should be concerned..

He said Zuma's behaviour in defying a Constitutional Court order to appear before the state capture inquiry meant that he is “simply not interested in the rule of law, public accountability and justice”.

“We have to ask who are these supposed military veterans that are willing to prevent constitutionally mandated law enforcement agencies from carrying out their duties.

“What are the consequences should this occur, not just for the individuals involved and those organising the group, but for our democracy? And what does the political party that they claim to represent say and do?” Balton asked.