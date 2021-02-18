Fuming MPs question Naledi Pandor's suspension of Dirco director-general

Mahambehlala said the AG had also identified Dirco's CFO and other members of the bid adjudication committee among those who should be held responsible for irregularities in the awarding of tender. The committee in its report recommended that action be taken against the same officials.

“It is not clear why the actual suspects have not been suspended,” said Mahambehlala on Wednesday. “Why can't the department suspend all those implicated and let the law take its course and implement consequence management?”

Mahambehlala repeatedly suggested that Matjila was being protected from accountability.

She asked why was it difficult for the department to ask both Matjila and Mahaoi to account for their different roles in the procurement processes of the New York project.

MPs from across political parties agreed with Mahambehlala's sentiments.

They said Mahaoi's suspension should not be associated with their report as he had nothing to do with the New York saga. Even if he was implicated, MPs wondered why he was single out for suspension while other implicated parties have not been brought to book.

MPs demanded a copy of the letter Pandor wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa which convinced the president to delegate authority which made it possible for the minister to put the DG on a precautionary suspension.

MPs also did not did not take kindly to Pandor's absence from Wednesday's meeting, accusing the minister of refusing to account.

“There is some level of arrogance in the authority,” said ANC MP Xola Nqola in reference to lack of comprehensive response in the progress made by the department on implementing committee recommendations.

Pandor was invited to the meeting, but in a letter to Mahambehlala, she said she was not available to brief the committee at its proposed time.

The DA's Mergan Chetty agreed with Mahambehlala's remarks and accused Pandor of disrespecting the committee and treating it as if it was a spaza shop.

“She didn't use, but abused, the committee’s report to benefit her own interests by suspending the director-general which was not a recommendation of the report,” he said.

Chetty said he too was astounded that Pandor didn't take action to suspend the CFO, the former DG but those officials seemed to be protected.

Another ANC MP Desmond Moela said Pandor's department was run like a spaza shop.

“That thing called Dirco is a spaza shop, it's not a department. That spaza shop is falling each and every day under our noses,” he said.

The news of Mahoai's suspension broke last Friday after Pandor informed departmental staff that their boss had been placed on precautionary suspension. Media has widely reported that Mahoai's suspension was linked to the department spending R118m of taxpayers' money on a piece of land in New York that did not exist.

Pandor's spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele did not respond to a text about the reasons for Mahoai's suspension.

TimesLIVE