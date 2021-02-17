Ace Magashule's supporters target judiciary ahead of his day in court

Supporters of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule have already gathered in Bloemfontein to pledge their allegiance before his appearance in court on corruption charges on Friday.

The Radical Economic Transformation (RET) supporters claim the charges against Magashule and others over a R255m asbestos eradication tender in the Free State are politically motivated.

“His charges have nothing to do with the law. The independence of the judiciary is compromised. We are calling for an immediate investigation into the capture of the judiciary. The judiciary is to step aside from politics and keep to its primary mandate,” RET co-ordinator Malifu Mofokeng said at a media briefing in the city on Wednesday.

“Our support will never end. We are complying with the pandemic restrictions. We cannot anticipate the numbers that will be here on Friday, even the ANC said they cannot stop members to support Magashule.”

Magashule is charged with seven co-accused, including businessman Edwin Sodi.