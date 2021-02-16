Politics

Many council decisions not implemented

Some illegal, other stymied by budgetary constraints, report reveals

Nomazima Nkosi Senior council reporter 16 February 2021

Some of the decisions taken by the Nelson Mandela Bay council in the 2019/2020 financial year could not be implemented because they were illegal.

Others hit a snag after the lawmakers passed items that were not budgeted for...

