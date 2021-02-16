‘Eskom is a problem child’: Scopa on procurement deviation requests worth R68.7bn in a single quarter

Eskom under the stewardship of CEO André de Ruyter is the champion of requests for deviation from normal procurement laws to the tune of R68.7bn in a single quarter of the ongoing financial year.

That is according to a National Treasury presentation tabled before the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday.

The National Treasury, led by acting chief procurement officer Estelle Setan, was reporting on deviations by national departments and state-owned enterprises (SEOs) in this financial year’s first three quarters.

Setan told Scopa deviation applications in the three quarters totalled R95bn, 79% of them recorded in the second quarter.

The single biggest contributor to deviation applications in Q2 was from Eskom worth R68.7bn - 97% of which was for the renegotiation of coal supply.