MK vets head to Nkandla to do what is 'necessary' to prevent Zuma's arrest

On Thursday, an MKMVA delegation of about 25 — led by the organisation’s president Kebby Maphatsoe, Niehaus and Des van Rooyen — had a marathon 7-hour visit with Zuma at Nkandla. The group, some of whom had knives, surrendered their weapons to security before entering the compound.

Niehaus told TimesLIVE that the vets stood firmly behind Zuma and his public declaration not to appear before the commission. He said that while they didn’t want to incite violence, they would do what they deem “necessary to prevent his arrest”.

“We don’t want and are not in favour of any violence. So, obviously, everyone is wanting for this not to go in that route [of arrest]. It’s not just a matter of supporting President Zuma. We want to make it 100% clear that we are with him and we will do our level best to protect him.

“We sincerely hope that reason will prevail and he will not be arrested. I don’t think anyone should underestimate the commitment of the MKMVA membership to President Zuma,” he said.

He revealed that soldiers would be deployed 24/7 and camp outside Zuma’s residence. He said arrangements had been made for them to be fed and “taken care of”.