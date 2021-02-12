Sona — the good, the bad and the boring

Cyril targets Covid and economy with rail corridor linking Gauteng a welcome boost for Bay

PREMIUM

A major step towards realising the Port of Port Elizabeth’s vision of evolving into a “premier automotive hub”, the move to extend the rail corridor from Gauteng is expected to create a number of jobs for the Eastern Cape.



Organised business, the Port of Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and an economist have welcomed the move...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.