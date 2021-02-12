Sona — the good, the bad and the boring
Cyril targets Covid and economy with rail corridor linking Gauteng a welcome boost for Bay
A major step towards realising the Port of Port Elizabeth’s vision of evolving into a “premier automotive hub”, the move to extend the rail corridor from Gauteng is expected to create a number of jobs for the Eastern Cape.
Organised business, the Port of Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and an economist have welcomed the move...
