Ramaphosa wishes King Goodwill Zwelithini good health

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished King Goodwill Zwelithini a speedy recovery after his hospitalisation.

“I wish to convey my wishes for the speedy recovery of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu. Our thoughts and prayers are with the royal household and the Zulu nation at this time.

“It is our collective wish that Isilo Samabandla Wonke is soon restored to good health,” said Ramaphosa during his state of the nation address.

On Thursday, IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi dismissed rumours circulating on social media that Zwelithini had died after a battle with diabetes at a private hospital in KwaZulu-Natal.

TimesLIVE reported earlier that the king was admitted on Sunday after several unstable glucose readings.