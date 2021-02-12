Ramaphosa spoke but said nothing at all: opposition parties react to Sona

“His labour reforms that he is talking of, when they are going to see the light of day? He can talk about reforms, he can keep them on a piece of paper in a drawer in the Union Buildings [but] until he brings them to the floor of the parliament here, he is not going to get them passed.”

Steenhuisen said there was nothing new about stated reforms to rebuild the economy. He said it was also bad that Ramaphosa had failed to deal decisively with Eskom.

“And the ugly was a complete failure to deal with Eskom this evening in any comprehensive way. Hanging on to state control of the entity, not talking about the break-up that was promised many years — two Sonas — ago ... no talk about the other SOEs, he didn’t mention SAA once. This is a huge problem. We have a R300bn hole in our balance sheet and yet not a word about this,” he said.

Steenhuisen added that Ramaphosa mentioned nothing new on job creation.

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu said Ramaphosa offered nothing new in his address.

“There is nothing different that he has said which was not said before. That amounts to insanity, because insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results,” he said.

He said the number of opportunities that the president mentioned in his address were objectionable.

“We have more that 10 million people who do not have jobs and two million of those lost their jobs during the lockdown. And you would know that even before the lockdown the economy was growing in the negative. There was no expansion of the industrialised sector, there was nothing that was bringing hope that people will get out of poverty,” he said.