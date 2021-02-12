Load-shedding far from over, as Cyril Ramaphosa says Eskom predicts power shortfall for next five years

Eskom is projecting an energy shortfall of up to 6,000 megawatts in the next five years, which means load-shedding appears far from over.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said this on Thursday during his state of the nation address.

Ramaphosa also told MPs that Eskom and other government entities were making plans to buy additional power from the private sector. He said the mineral resources and energy department would soon be announcing successful bids for 2,000 megawatts of emergency power. The government had been granted permission by the national regulator last year to procure the additional power.