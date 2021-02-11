Mkhize laughs off suggestions chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng 'prayed' the AstraZeneca vaccine away

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has laughed off suggestions that chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng managed to “pray away” the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying the vaccine was not from the devil.

Last year, Mogoeng turned heads when he prayed against vaccines containing “666" and “vaccines of the devil”.

He said his prayer was meant for “every well-meaning Christian” to pray to God to destroy any vaccine that would negatively affect the lives of people.

“That vaccine must never see the light of day. You can’t say we must, as Christians, just fold our arms and say ‘whatever people come with is fine'. No. We can’t,” he said at the time.