Ace Magashule trial: Don't rally at court, ANC tells 'faceless' organisers

The ANC in the Free State is pleading with its members not to head to the Bloemfontein high court next week in support of the party's secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

This was because it would contravene lockdown regulations.

“We have seen posters on social media from faceless organisers, mobilising people to attend the planned protest action outside the Bloemfontein court where all the accused will appear on Friday February 19,” the party said, adding that they were not behind this mobilisation.

“We regard this as a deliberate attempt to brazenly undermine the president’s call and the country’s laws, particularly the Covid-19 lockdown regulations which prohibit unnecessary political gatherings,” the party continued.

It also moved to remind Magashule’s supporters of police minister Bheki Cele’s stance on Covid-19 regulation lawbreakers.