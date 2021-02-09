Many unhappy at bulldozing of popular Marine Drive braai spots

Bhanga defends decision and says it had nothing to do with race

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality simply did not have the capacity to deal with beachgoers this weekend and one of the ways to deter people from flocking to Marine Drive was to bulldoze the braai spots.



This was revealed by Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga when asked if there were not alternatives to ensure people complied with Covid-19 regulations...

