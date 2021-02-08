'It's the obsession for me' - Khusela Diko hits back as lookalike sparks rumours she's back in office
Embattled presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko has responded to online criticism, after a lookalike sparked speculation that she had returned to the office.
It all started when a photo of an unidentified woman standing behind President Cyril during his visit to ANC veteran Rebecca Kotane's family was shared online.
Ramaphosa visited the Kotane family in North West after the death of Rebecca, who died at the age of 108.
On social media, many users claimed that the woman resembled Diko and that she was back at work.
The first picture was at Mama Kotane home during President visit.
At the height of the speculation that saw her name topping Twitter's trending list, Diko shared a suggestive tweet, implying that people were “obsessed” with her.
“It’s the obsession for me,” she said.
At the time of writing, the presidency had not confirmed or denied the speculation.
Diko took a leave of absence in July last year, pending an investigation into allegations that her husband “scored” a R125m PPE tender. She denied wrongdoing by herself or her husband.
According to SABC News, Diko's disciplinary resumed at the weekend.
Diko had tongues wagging a few weeks ago after urging followers to “pray for America”.
After receiving backlash for the post, she claimed that she was being sarcastic when she made the request.
“Sarcasm: the use of irony to mock or convey contempt,” she said at the time.
