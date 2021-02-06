Sacking 'defiant' Zuma from ANC not something up for discussion yet — Ramaphosa

People calling for former president Jacob Zuma to be sacked from the ANC after his refusal to appear before the state capture commission are “speaking for themselves” as it is not a matter that is up for discussion yet.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa who said Zuma needed to be given more time to think carefully about his decision.

On Monday, Zuma said he would not co-operate with the inquiry despite the apex court's ruling compelling him to do so. He said he did not fear imprisonment should his decision be considered a violation of the law, a move which has been heavily criticised and caused division in the party.