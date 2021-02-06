It was 'very nice, sweet and hot': EFF on Malema's tea date with Zuma

“As I explained, it was a meeting over tea. It was a very nice tea that we had with the former president and you know that black people do not need permission to meet. They can meet any time, anywhere we want to.”

Pambo said both leaders had a “constitutional right” to meet.

When asked if Mpofu attended the meeting in his personal or professional capacity, Pambo said, “He came as a plus one ... as I did as well, and that is why we are here.”

He added that “the tea meeting was about the tea. They had tea together. It was a meeting between the former president and the commander-in-chief. There was no agenda and as you know the meeting invite said, let's have tea, and that's what they did.”

There was no discussion about anything “that the media is imagining. So let's stop with the gymnastics of speculation and trying to be prophets. [Prophet Shepherd] Bushiri is no longer here, so let's not try to replace him.”

When pressed to tell the nation what had changed because Zuma and Malema were known to have a long and turbulent history, Pambo told the media that it did not form part of the meeting.