Departments slammed over irregular expenditure of millions

Transport, economic developments’ poor record a result of bad management, Bhisho legislature told

PREMIUM

The departments of transport and economic development came under fire from members of the Eastern Cape legislature on Thursday over the irregular expenditure of millions of rand.



The transport department incurred R1.6bn over a number of unspecified years with the figure standing at more than R180m for the 2019/2020 financial year...

