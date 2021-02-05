AG decries lack of credible information at NSFAS

Poor accounting records have made it impossible for the auditor-general to make a determination on whether the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has indeed turned the corner, as its leaders have claimed.

While higher education minister Blade Nzimande appears happy with the progress being made to stabilise the administration of NSFAS over the past two years, the AG's office is not impressed with the entity's accounting records — leading to yet another poor audit outcome.

NSFAS received a qualified audit opinion for the financial year which ended in March 2020.

In the entity's annual report for 2019/20 — which was finally tabled to parliament on Wednesday, according to the legislature's announcements — the auditor-general cited in the main that he was unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence as the basis for the qualified opinion.

For instance, the AG was unable to obtain sufficient audit evidence that contingent liabilities for student funding had been properly disclosed. This was due to the status of the data supporting management’s estimate, reads the report.

“I was unable to determine an estimate of the contingent liability by alternative means. Consequently, I was unable to determine whether any adjustment was necessary to the contingent liability: student funding disclosure stated at R79,467,782,607 (2019: R38,889 319,416),” said the AG.

The AG also found that NSFAS did not consult with the minister of higher education and training when developing criteria and conditions for granting loans and bursaries to eligible students, and did not publish the revised criteria and conditions in the government gazette.

The auditor-general said NSFAS did not include the required information on irregular expenditure, as required by the Public Finance Management Act. As the public entity did not quantify the full extent of the irregular expenditure, it was impracticable to determine the full understatement of irregular expenditure of R6,869,310,000 it disclosed in its financial statements.

The AG was also unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence for the amounts owed by institutions due to a lack of reconciliation between the financial records of the NSFAS and those of institutions of higher learning.

“I was unable to confirm the receivable balance by alternative means.

“Consequently, I was unable to determine whether any adjustment was necessary to amounts owing by institutions (exchange), stated at R62,309,000 (current) and R72,423,000 (non-current), bursaries — TVET colleges stated at R5,998,587,000 and impairment loss — amounts owing by institutions (exchange), stated at R115,050,000 in the financial statements.

Due to the same poor status of accounting records, the AG was unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence that prepayments made to institutions had been properly accounted for.

As a result the AG was unable to determine whether any adjustments were necessary to prepayments to institutions, stated at R7,565,665,000 and amounts due to institutions (non-exchange), stated at R602,622,000 in the financial statements.