SA's problems are due to cadre deployment, says the DA as it calls on Ramaphosa to account
The bulk of SA's problems stem from the ANC's policy of cadre deployment, which the state capture commission must tackle or else the problems will persist, says DA leader John Steenhuisen.
“Until cadre deployment ceases to be a policy of South Africa’s governing party, the country will never have a functional democracy, a healthy economy or a capable state. No other policy has done more to undermine these,” said Steenhuisen.
This after lawyers representing the party submitted questions to the Zondo commission pinning various government failures on President Cyril Ramaphosa in his capacity as former deputy president and chair of the party's cadre deployment committee between 2014 and 2018.
It wants Ramaphosa to account for his “central role” in the appointment of several officials who were at the helm of state-owned enterprises - including the SABC, Eskom, SAA and Transnet - during his tenure.
“Cadre deployment is as much Ramaphosa’s game as it was Zuma’s, hence state capture lives on long after the Guptas' departure,” said Steenhuisen.
“It is the root cause of all South Africa’s rot: the arms deal, state capture, the destruction of Eskom, SAA, the SABC, Transnet and our other SOEs, our unsustainable national debt, endemic corruption, the complete breakdown of political accountability due to the failure of the NPA, our hopeless public protector, our poor handling of the pandemic, our broken policing, health and education systems, and our sky-high levels of unemployment and inequality.”
Writing in his newsletter last month, Ramaphosa said, “We are committed to end the practice of poorly qualified individuals being parachuted into positions of authority through political patronage.”
Steenhuisen maintained there was only one solution to the problem.
“Nothing else will tackle the root of the rot. Getting Ramaphosa to explain his role by answering the DA’s questions before the Zondo commission will expedite the solution, one way or another.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.