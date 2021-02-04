Malema and Zuma's 'tea party': Here's what Mzansi thinks could be on the agenda

Just hours after sending the invitation, Zuma invited the firebrand leader to his home, saying: “Nkandla village is home for me and that is where my time is spent these days. Tea I have plenty of, you are more than welcome to come over for a cup.”

Zuma and Malema have a long history in politics and have gone from being allies to rivals.

While the exchange sparked some hope among their supporters, ANC veteran Derek Hanekom was not pleased.

He responded to Zuma's tweet, saying: “What a joke! The man who called me an enemy agent for having coffee with Godrich Gardee now invites the president of the EFF to his home for tea!”