False overtime claims cost East Cape health department R60m
R481m also spent on medico legal cases in 2020, says Dimaza
Emergency medical services workers in the Eastern Cape are milking the health department dry by submitting fraudulent overtime claims, with more than R60m forked out in 2020.
This is according to the health department’s half-year financial oversight report which was tabled at the legislature by portfolio committee chair Mxolisi Dimaza on Wednesday...
