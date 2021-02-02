'Arrest Zuma' - Mbuyiseni Ndlozi calls for Jacob Zuma's head after ConCourt defiance

Former president Jacob Zuma must face arrest for defying the Constitutional Court by refusing to testify before the Zondo commission.

This is the view of EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Ndlozi said if Zuma does not get arrested for flouting the ruling of the highest court in the land, “we can kiss our constitutional order goodbye”.

“Zuma will be arrested and jailed for defying the ConCourt! If this doesn’t happen, then we can kiss our constitutional order goodbye! No-one, not even a sitting president, must defy the highest court in the land with impunity! Do the right thing: arrest Zuma, with no hesitation!” he tweeted on Monday.