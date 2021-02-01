Gwede Mantashe's sister dies from Covid-19 related complications

The ANC has passed condolences to the family of its chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, after the passing of his sister Tozama Mantashe from Covid-19 related complications.

Tozama was a MP serving in the trade and industry portfolio committee.

Her death was announced by the party in parliament through a statement on Monday.

“As the ANC parliamentary caucus, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Mantashe family, her brother, our national chairperson comrade Gwede Mantashe, minister of mineral resources and energy, as well as her children and loved ones,” the party's parliamentary spokesperson Nomfanelo Kota said in a statement.

She said the loss of Tozama had left a void.