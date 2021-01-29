BCM councillors cry fowl over skimpy menu at meeting
A distasteful food row among Buffalo City councillors is simmering, with those attending a virtual council sitting in King William’s Town expressing fury that their food is not as classy as their counterparts in East London.
“Hangry” councillors cried foul, even threatening to lay down their fried chicken portions, walk out of the session, and go and get their own tasty morsels...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.