BCM councillors cry fowl over skimpy menu at meeting

A distasteful food row among Buffalo City councillors is simmering, with those attending a virtual council sitting in King William’s Town expressing fury that their food is not as classy as their counterparts in East London.



“Hangry” councillors cried foul, even threatening to lay down their fried chicken portions, walk out of the session, and go and get their own tasty morsels...

