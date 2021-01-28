Speaker, Lungisa planning to disrupt mayoral election — Nelson Mandela Bay coalition
The Nelson Mandela Bay coalition has accused council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya and former councillor Andile Lungisa of plotting to disrupt Thursday’s planned meeting.
The meeting’s only agenda is the election of a mayor as per the Port Elizabeth high court order...
