SACP in KZN says vaccine rollout is shrouded in 'secrecy and uncertainty'

The Moses Mabhida branch of the SA Communist Party in KwaZulu-Natal has chastised the government for what it calls “secrecy and uncertainty” on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout strategy and plan.

The party's provincial secretary Themba Mthembu was addressing the media on Thursday during a briefing on a host of issues, including the pandemic and the imminent vaccine rollout.

This followed a strategic planning meeting of the branch earlier this month.

“The meeting agreed that there is a degree of secrecy and uncertainty on this front. The government might be mishandling this matter,” Mthembu said.

“But depending on developing or acquiring a safe, effective vaccine may not be enough to end the pandemic. The vaccine must also be delivered at a price that is affordable to all governments and allocated in an equitable manner.”