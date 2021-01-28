Process to appoint National Youth Development Agency board to be restarted

Parliament is set to restart the process to recruit a new National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board due to what it says was the questionable process followed in recommending people last year.

The agency has been without a board since May 2020.

The National Assembly's programming committee agreed on Thursday to restart the entire process after complaints submitted to speaker Thandi Modise about the selection process.

“Public outcry is high, tensions within the committee and among the two houses have been rising. It isn't that we have all been happy about it,” said Modise.

She told MPs parliament had received a number of complaints from those who said the process followed by the National Assembly's portfolio committee on women, youth and people with disabilities and the National Council of Provinces' (NCOP) select committee on health and social services, working jointly, was not fair.

There were also complaints from those who said the process was fair, they were nominated and demanded to be appointed, she said.

The parliament committees, working jointly, announced names of successful applicants at the beginning of August last year. Six of the seven names were of known ANC-aligned candidates.