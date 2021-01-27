R1.2bn Tourism Equity Fund launched to help women, the disabled and black entrepreneurs break into the sector

The government has launched the R1.2bn Tourism Equity Fund, aimed at improving the participation of black entrepreneurs in the tourism sector.

President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the fund on Tuesday, at a time when Covid-19 national lockdown regulations have ravaged the usually lucrative industry.

With the new fund, black players in the sector were due to enjoy funding to boost their business enterprises in the next three years. The fund would provide either grants or debt funding for companies owned by black women and disabled entrepreneurs, in an attempt to reignite an industry decimated by the coronavirus.

The equity fund was also aimed at transforming the tourism industry, which has so far proved difficult for black businesspeople to penetrate due to limited access to financial support.

The R1.2bn fund would consist of up to R540m from the department of tourism, R594m from commercial banks and R120m from the Small Enterprise Financial Agency (Sefa).

The tourism sector has been identified as one of the major contributors to the country’s economic development.