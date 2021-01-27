National coronavirus command council meets amid declining Covid-19 infection rate

SA's national coronavirus command council is holding what government sources have described as a “regular” meeting.

The meeting comes as the rate of infections has been on a steady decline in the past week.

The government is pulling out all the stops to secure the arrival of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines, which were expected to land in the country before the end of January to be administered to health workers as part of the government rollout strategy.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams on Wednesday confirmed the NCCC meeting but could not be drawn into giving any additional information.

The meeting comes as the government remains under pressure from liquor traders and the restaurant industry to lift the ban on the sale of alcohol, but government insiders have insisted that this was unlikely to change any time soon.