Aaron Motsoaledi apologises to MPs for 'political agendas' jibe

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s comments during a TV interview earlier this month suggesting that MPs did not understand the lawmaking processes came back to bite him in parliament on Tuesday.

MPs demanded that Motsoaledi explain why he “insulted” them during an interview with JJ Tabane about 10 days ago, when he suggested the criticism over government's failure to implement the Border Management Authority Act could be fuelled by political agendas, including factional wars in the ANC.

Motsoaledi said the MPs who sat on the home affairs portfolio committee should know the processes followed before a law can be implemented.

Responding to Tabane asking whether there was discord between himself and the parliamentary committee, particularly chairperson Bongani Bongo of the ANC, over the management of SA’s borders, Motsoaledi said the president assenting an act into law does not make that act automatically operational.

He said MPs should know this “even more”.