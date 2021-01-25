Ramaphosa vows to keep public abreast of developments on vaccine acquisition

President Cyril Ramaphosa says details of the deals into which the government enters with vaccine manufacturers will be released as and when negotiations are concluded and when non-disclosure agreement terms have been lifted.

Ramaphosa acknowledged concern that the government has not been sufficiently transparent about its efforts to procure Covid-19 vaccines.

He said as they did with the announcement about the Serum Institute of India (SSI), the details of deals with manufacturers will be released when negotiations are concluded.

Writing in his weekly newsletter published on Monday, Ramaphosa said this was commonplace in such circumstances, and most governments have had to comply with similar restrictions.

“We recognise it is important that the public must be kept abreast of developments on vaccine acquisition at all times,” he said.

The president said it was also important for the government to be held to account for all decisions it makes in this regard.