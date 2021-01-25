METRO MATTERS | Malabar residents worried as illegal dumping continues unchecked

Illegal dumping in Malabar extension 6 frustrates residents, fearful that their streets will one day end up as huge, fifthly dumpsites.

A drive through extension 6 last week revealed unsightly heaps of rubbish on most streets, some in plastic bags and the rest strewn across open fields bordering on people’s homes and even near a creche.

Concerned citizen Mark October, who is also the secretary of a crisis community committee set up to tackle the issue, said living conditions were terrible and there had been no improvement over the years.

“There are all kinds of rubbish and filth; broken bottles, used syringes, expired pills and medicine and these pose a serious health risk because our children play everywhere.

“Our concern is that these things will breed other diseases. We need help,” October said.

Earlier this month, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s public health department declared war on illegal dumping.

Since then it has issued fines totalling at least R10,000 to those were caught dumping rubbish.

Public health portfolio head Lance Grootboom said illegal dumping was rapidly increasing in the Bay.

He alleged that both business owners and residents dumped rubbish all over the suburb.

October said ward 12 councillor Sharlene Davids was aware of the problem. Community members had lodged a complaint with her.

Davids confirmed that there was a problem with illegal dumping and that measures had been taken to address the problem.

She said a team of volunteers worked daily to clear the rubbish.

“It is not true that the municipality has neglected extension 6. The dumping problem is all over the city and it is also up to residents to play their part.

“We are doing awareness campaigns and educating residents on available dumpsites around the city.

“We have also put up skips. We encourage people to report acts of illegal dumping,” Davids said.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the department of public health was tackling the clearing of illegal dumping sites.

Once they had been cleared residents were urged to keep the areas clean.

“The clearing of dumpsites includes extension 6. We have an aggressive programme to clean the city.

“Residents can report illegal dumping, as we have town rangers allocated for all areas,” Mniki said.

