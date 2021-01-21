Oscar Mabuyane’s ‘step aside’ call strategic — analysts

Ramaphosa ally seeking to set agenda at NEC indaba, say experts

PREMIUM

Analysts say Eastern Cape ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane’s call for members facing serious criminal charges to step aside is an agenda-setting move ahead of this weekend’s ANC national executive committee meeting.



The ANC is to host a three-day lekgotla followed by an NEC meeting on Sunday and Monday which is set to discuss guidelines that should be adopted when party members are asked to step aside from their positions...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.