Mabuza’s leadership on the vaccine rollout does not inspire confidence, says Herman Mashaba

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has taken a jab at Deputy President David Mabuza, after his appointment to oversee the Covid-19 vaccine procurement and distribution in South Africa.

Mabuza's appointment was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa this week at a webinar organised by the ANC’s Progressive Business Forum. It comes as the country is set to receive the first million doses of the vaccine later this month.

Ramaphosa said Mabuza will spearhead the government’s interministerial team tasked with the vaccine rollout.

“The strategy has already been developed but the IMC [interministerial committee] will be dealing with the actual mechanics of ensuring the whole process of vaccination is well done,” said Ramaphosa.