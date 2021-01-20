Legal showdown between Bandile Masuku and SIU set for Thursday

Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku will on Thursday attempt to convince the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to declare the Special Investigating Unit’s findings and recommendations against him unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

Masuku has been languishing at home after being suspended by the ANC and axed from the Gauteng cabinet, after a SIU report on a corruption scandal at the health department found that he had failed in his duty to conduct oversight of spending on personal protective equipment tenders.

A legal review application document drafted by Masuku’s lawyer, Mojalefa Motalane, states: “Our client strongly believes that accountability, equality before the law and transparency are some of the values on which our democracy was founded. It ought therefore not matter who a person, natural or justice, is - whenever the need arises to breathe life into these values.”

Masuku further believes that “even those tasked with the erroneous and knotty task of investigating irregularities, malfeasance and corruption must, when it becomes necessary, be scrutinised to ensure that their actions live up to the standard expected by the constitution and the laws that establish them”.