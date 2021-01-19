DA proposes rerun of mayoral election in Nelson Mandela Bay

Party strikes deal with MEC for a do-over, which must still be made an order of court

PREMIUM

The DA and co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha have struck an out-of-court settlement deal on the Nelson Mandela Bay mayor saga.



But the proposed deal has to be rubber-stamped by the Port Elizabeth High Court as the legality of Nqaba Bhanga’s election as mayor during a chaotic December 4 council meeting was set to be argued in court on Tuesday...

