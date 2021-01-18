Bid to unseat Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Buyelwa Mafaya

Coalition may face uphill battle as her office refuses to accept petition

The Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government has set its sights on the removal of speaker Buyelwa Mafaya and appointing a council chief whip in a bid to cement its control of Nelson Mandela Bay.



The DA, AIC, UF, Cope, ACDP and UDM, submitted a petition to Mafaya’s office on Tuesday instructing her to call a special sitting on January 28...

