Bid to unseat Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Buyelwa Mafaya
Coalition may face uphill battle as her office refuses to accept petition
The Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government has set its sights on the removal of speaker Buyelwa Mafaya and appointing a council chief whip in a bid to cement its control of Nelson Mandela Bay.
The DA, AIC, UF, Cope, ACDP and UDM, submitted a petition to Mafaya’s office on Tuesday instructing her to call a special sitting on January 28...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.