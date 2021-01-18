'ANC first, South Africans last' - Inside Fikile Mbalula & Herman Mashaba's spicy war of words
“'I owe my allegiance to' must not be oversimplified by you to mean 'I am less of a patriot'.”
These are the words of transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who recently had a spicy exchange with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba on social media over patriotism.
The twar started when the minister commented on Orlando Pirates and those who change sides when their team is faces challenges.
Mbalula made the statement before Orlando Pirates' game with Black Leopards on Sunday, where the team suffered a 2-0 loss.
“I've been a Pirates supporter through thick and thin. Please stay with your club, please,” said Mbalula.
I dont respect people who change allegiances when their teams are facing challenges,I've being a pirates supporter through thick and thin please stay with your club please.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 16, 2021
Mbalula compared his allegiance to Pirates to that of his loyalty to the ruling party, the ANC, saying it will never change, even when he finds himself at odds with some comrades within the party.
“My allegiance is to the ANC, not to individuals and it will never change. My allegiance to the ANC will not change because at a given point in time I find myself at odds with my comrades. I am loyal to the ANC, not individuals. ANC is my team for life.”
My alligiance is to Anc not to individuals and it will never change ,My alligiance to the anc will not change bcos at a given point in time i find myself at odds with my cdes ,Am loyal to the anc not individuals Anc is my team for life.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 16, 2021
Mbalula explained that even when he was defeated by Gwede Mantashe for the position of general secretary in 2012, he took the loss and worked with the elected leadership at that time.
I didnt change allegiances in nasrec,I supported ndz to the end we were defeated in a democratic discourse. Our slate was defeated we lost. Such happened in mangaung i was defeated by ZumaNtashe slate i came back worked with the elected leadership.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 16, 2021
Mashaba weighed in on Mbalula's statement, saying it was a “problem”.
“ANC first, South Africans last,” said Mashaba.
Mbalula clapped back, telling Mashaba that they both “belong to this country” and that he was “oversimplifying” the issue .
“At least I can speak for myself, I am a patriot. My allegiance is to the ANC as my political home. 'I owe my allegiance to' must not be oversimplified by you to mean 'I am less of a patriot',” Mbalula told Mashaba.
Me and you belong to this country ,Atleast i can speak for myself am a patriot my alligiance to the anc as my political home, I owe my allegiance to must not be over simplified by you to meaning am less of a patriot.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 16, 2021
Mashaba responded, telling Mbalula that “actions will always speak louder than words”.
“Don't trust people because of what they say; trust them because of what they do,” he said.
My grandfather taught me from a very early age;— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 16, 2021
Don't trust people because of what they say; trust them because of what they DO.
Actions will always speak louder than words, Minister. https://t.co/U7KIULXGxv
