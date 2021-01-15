Zondo to self-isolate after staffer tests positive for Covid-19

This was announced by Zondo after the inquiry returned from the lunch hour following explosive testimony by former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.

Zondo said he will go into self-isolation and would consider the possibility of virtual sessions while he is in isolation.

Molefe's lawyer, advocate Thabani Masuku, advised that waiting for “the fog to clear” was their preferred solution as they would choose a physical appearance rather than a virtual one.

“We will adjourn. If we end up being able to use sometime next week, good, but if we cannot it is fine,” said Zondo.

“I am sorry we cannot continue but it is one of those things we have no control over.”