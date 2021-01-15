Zondo to self-isolate after staffer tests positive for Covid-19
The state capture inquiry on Friday adjourned earlier than planned after a staff member working closely with chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo tested positive for Covid-19.
This was announced by Zondo after the inquiry returned from the lunch hour following explosive testimony by former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.
Zondo said he will go into self-isolation and would consider the possibility of virtual sessions while he is in isolation.
Molefe's lawyer, advocate Thabani Masuku, advised that waiting for “the fog to clear” was their preferred solution as they would choose a physical appearance rather than a virtual one.
“We will adjourn. If we end up being able to use sometime next week, good, but if we cannot it is fine,” said Zondo.
“I am sorry we cannot continue but it is one of those things we have no control over.”
The inquiry, which Zondo has lamented has limited time at its disposal, will see more than a week going to waste.
Such was going to be the case anyway next week after former president Jacob Zuma, who was scheduled to testify, told the commission “andizi” (I am not coming).
Zondo confirmed Zuma would not be appearing after his legal team wrote a letter to the inquiry.
“The inquiry has been informed by the attorneys representing the former president that he will not be appearing before the commission next week.
“He says that should not be seen as disrespect on his part. He says it is because he believes the review application he has lodged should be finalised first, and there is the matter at the Constitutional Court which has not been finalised. So he is not going to be here next week.”
Zondo said the inquiry will resume on January 25, a week in which it will be tackling intelligence-related testimony.
TimesLIVE
